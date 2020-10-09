Keep Your Distance: Fuzzy-Looking Caterpillar Found in Virginia Is Venomous, Experts Warn

The Virginia Department of Forestry is warning people to keep their social distance from a very furry-looking caterpillar.

The puss caterpillar is more dangerous than it may initially appear: It’s definitely not a tiny, wriggly toupee, it's not a porcupine that uses lots of hair conditioner and it doesn’t have long, soft fur.

Its body is covered in venomous spines, the Virginia Department of Forestry says.

The creature typically measures no more than 1.6 inches, but can cause a serious, painful reactions to human skin.

Touch one and within minutes you could suffer intense pain, a swelling, itchy rash and blotches. More serious side effects, such as fever, cramps and nausea and vomiting or even shock symptoms are also possible in the worst cases, according to researchers at the University of Florida.

That makes it one of the most dangerous caterpillars in America, University of Florida's Donald W. Hal says.

One woman in New Kent County, Virginia, touched a puss caterpillar and was so badly hurt she went to an emergency room, The Daily Progress reported.

Also known as the southern flannel moth caterpillars, they’re most often found in parts of Texas and are more commonly seen during the fall months, according to Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Extension.

But the puss caterpillar lives in an area from New Jersey to Florida, including in a few eastern Virginia counties, the Virginia Department of Forestry says.

The caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves but can be found in parks or near structures, too, the Virginia Department of Forestry says. You can identify them based on their long, hairy bodies that range in color from yellow to tan to brown.