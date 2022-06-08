Jonathan Allen: “I Don't Care” About Jack Del Rio's Recent Tweets

Jonathan Allen: "I don't care" about Del Rio's recent tweets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Commanders defensive tackle and team captain Jonathan Allen told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay on Wednesday that he isn't bothered by Jack Del Rio's recent tweets comparing 2020's social injustice protests to 2021's insurrection at the Capitol.

"Me personally, I don't care about his opinion," Allen said in a one-on-one interview following an OTAs practice. "As long as he shows up every day and he works hard, that's what I want from my defensive coordinator."

I asked Jonathan Allen about Jack Del Rio’s tweets - it’s a smart answer to a complicated question - “At the end of the day you can a difference of opinion and still respect one another” pic.twitter.com/mvVl0X0l5G — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022

Del Rio explained in a Wednesday press conference with reporters that he feels there are "two standards" in conversations about the protests and the insurrection.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said about the demonstrations that were sparked by the death of George Floyd. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

Allen, who is active on Twitter at times, told Finlay that he wasn't familiar with Del Rio's latest posts but did speak on the idea of the coach's stance potentially becoming an issue within the organization.

"In my opinion, everyone's entitled to their own opinion," Allen said. "Some guys decide to share it on Twitter, some guys don't. It doesn't make one person better than the other.

"At the end of the day, you can have a difference in opinion and still respect one another. I feel like that's what our country is about, that's what our team is about."

Cornerback Kendall Fuller was asked if Floyd's death, police brutality and other similar issues are still discussed by fellow players. Fuller acknowledged that such conversations may not be as prevalent as they were back in 2020 and 2021 but they are welcomed if someone wants to engage in them.

"I love NFL locker rooms because everybody’s so comfortable. We all know each other, we’re all comfortable with each other, everybody’s open to listening and hearing everybody... I think that's how we grow."

Like Allen, Fuller expressed to the media that he had not yet come across Del Rio's tweets, either. When one reporter informed Fuller of what Del Rio voiced, Fuller responded calmly.

"I don’t have a reaction right now," he said. "If I have a reaction or feeling toward something, I’ll express that with him."

Del Rio doesn't think his beliefs are causing any sort of rift amongst the Commanders, but if he does get that sense, he is prepared to answer for them.

"I'd talk about it with anybody," Del Rio said. "I'm just expressing myself and I think we all as Americans have a right to express ourselves, especially if you're being respectful. I'm being respectful."