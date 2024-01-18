‘It's absurd': Thieves rob 14 ATMs in brazen crime spree in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Suspects have targeted the ATMs of at least 13 7-Eleven convenience stores and a liquor store in the D.C. area since Sunday. Six of those stores were targeted early Wednesday.

The robbers are described as organized and sophisticated. They work fast and are using a stolen police radio to avoid getting caught, according to law enforcement sources. The thieves also intimidate employees and attempt to disable the security system, but not always successfully.

Abdella Ahmed, a clerk at the 7-Eleven on South Dakota Avenue in Northeast D.C., said three suspects came into the store at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They shouted orders which he and his coworker followed, sitting still while the three men used a power tool to break into the ATM and steal the money.

The men tried to destroy some of the store's computer and surveillance equipment, then took off, Ahmed said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

D.C. police released the below photo of the suspects and their vehicle.

Photo courtesy of the D.C. police.

Police said the thieves use firefighter’s tools like a portable hydraulic spreader, known as the jaws of life, and heavy-duty pry bars. The DC Fire Academy was recently burglarized of similar equipment.

The ATMs hit this week were left looking smashed and battered.

A 7-Eleven in the City of Hyattsville was hit twice in a period of days. Security video from one of the incidents shows a suspect wearing a black hoodie and using the jaws of life to pry open the store’s ATM.

In addition to the ATM, the suspects stole this store’s computer card registers, so they could only take cash.

“It’s absurd to think that these criminals are up all night while our communities are asleep; committing violent crimes and traumatizing the employees of these commercial establishments, who are out there to make sure our community has resources 24 hours a day,” City of Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said. “And these violent offenders are just taking advantage of that opportunity.”

Prince George's County police tell News4 that a group of detectives will now be pursuing the suspects full-time, and the department is working with federal and local counterparts across D.C., Maryland and Virginia to find the criminals.

"In addition, patrol officers who work the overnight hours have been directed to focus their patrols on 7-Eleven stores in their assigned beats. The PGPD is also in communication with officials at 7-Eleven as well as the companies that make and manage the ATMs to discuss ways to better protect the machines and store employees," Prince George's police said.