Thieves use ‘jaws of life' to pry open ATMs

Thieves used power tools known as “the jaws of life” to pry open ATMs in three robberies this week.

The tool is a battery-operated hydraulic spreader mainly used by firefighters to free people trapped in crashed cars, two law enforcement sources said.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, three men first tried to open an ATM at a TD Bank on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said. But the thieves couldn’t get the door off, so they drove a mile down the road and hit the ATMs inside a 7-Eleven on North Beauregard Street, police said.

Investigators believe they also hit a 7-Eleven on Suitland Road in Prince George's County, Maryland, where they again used the jaws of life to pop the doors on two ATMs and took all the cash. Those ATMs have not been replaced, and the store remained closed three days later.

The three then drove about two miles to a 7-Eleven on Silver Hill Road and used the jaws of life once again, police said.

In a span of about an hour-and-a-half, thieves successfully robbed three 7-Elevens and attempted to get cash from that TD Bank.

Last week, detectives investigated two other similar crimes at a Burke & Herbert Bank on Franconia Road, where thieves’ attempt to use power tools was unsuccessful, and then again at a 7-Eleven also on Franconia Road, where they stole cash, Fairfax County police said.