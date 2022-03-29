‘I'm So Proud of Myself': DC Ex-Rideshare Driver Starts Own Car Service

LaKeeMora “Lucky” Orphé, of D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood, worked as a rideshare driver for two years. Little by little, she saw her paycheck shrink.

“I was hurt, I was frustrated, I was mad — because I’m supporting my family,” she said.

So Orphé started her own car service. Girlie Transportation charges customers a flat fee per hour, and customers can make as many stops as they want. After a year and some success spreading the word on Nextdoor, Orphé has given over 500 rides.

She said she likes connecting with her passengers and that taking a chance professionally was the right move.

“I’m glad I have sunglasses on because I don’t wanna cry, but I’m so proud of myself. I know my family’s proud, I know my children are proud, but I’m proud of me. I did this,” she said.

Orphé said she’s looking to expand Girlie Transportation, buy more cars and hire four women drivers.

In addition to her company, she runs a nonprofit called A Mother’s Hymn that works to support single mothers of boys and young men.