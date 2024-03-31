‘I'm ready to move': Police search for suspect after man shot, killed in Navy Yard

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man inside an apartment building in Navy Yard on Easter Sunday, while residents say they're deeply concerned for their safety.

The victim, a 44-year-old Michael James Quander, Jr., was shot inside an apartment building on 2nd Place Southeast near M Street at around 3 a.m., D.C. police said.

Authorities have not announced a suspect or possible motive in the deadly shooting.

“I'm ready to move. This is unacceptable, very unacceptable. And I don't like it,” neighbor Niko Jones said.

“I have a camera on my door [and] I have a bar at my door that goes from the floor to the door, so that no one can just kick my door in,” resident Sheronda Magbie said.

Navy Yard has seen a number of violent crimes in recent months. In October, Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint and a resident was chased and assaulted by an armed suspect in broad daylight. In February, a DC Housing Authority officer was shot. Just a few days ago, a manhunt was underway for an armed suspect who fled a traffic stop.

“There's been an uptick in crime for sure,” neighbor Jacklyn Hooey said. “[I’m] kinda just desensitized to it, if that makes sense.”

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there were four homicides in the area this past year, compared to two the previous year. Car thefts were up 94%, and thefts from cars were up 62%. Robberies increased 35%. Assaults with a dangerous weapon, however, were actually down 14%.

Magbie, a native Washingtonian, said seeing crime is nothing new.

“I know what used to be here, so what you're seeing now is a return to what was. I don't care how much you dress it up, D.C. is going to be D.C.,” she said.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 may be available.