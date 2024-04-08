The following content has been provided by Global Group Media under its flagship "Rising Women Series." This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Washington news team. Click here to learn more about Global Group Media.

Sigríður Hrund Pétursdóttir was six years old when the first democratically elected female president in the world, Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, was elected as Iceland’s president in 1980.

Finnbogadóttir’s historic win was a watershed moment that inspired Sigríður Hrund and countless other young girls in Iceland and around the world to pursue roles in leadership and public service. Forty-four years later, according to Pétursdóttir, “The time has come for the words ‘Madame President of Iceland’ to be used again in Iceland.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

As a presidential hopeful, she seeks to run an administration that upholds social-economic equality, collaboration, and transparency; implement strategies to enhance the standard of living in Iceland; and foster public-private partnerships to increase local and foreign trade to improve the healthcare system, tourism, education, and agriculture.

Sigríður Hrund shared with Oni Aningo, Creator, Rising Woman Series & Global Women in Leadership Series, issues at the forefront of her campaign, from socio-economic inequality to investment strategies for attracting investors and increasing trade in Iceland.

Considering Iceland’s ever-changing social and economic dynamics, what issues are at the forefront of your campaign? How can you as a president make changes that support the Icelandic nation and humanity as a whole?

I stand irrevocably for democracy, freedom of speech and equity. These are the founding pillars of a healthy, strong, dynamic society that is changing at a supersonic speed. Iceland is arguably the world’s oldest parliamentary democracy, with the Parliament Althingi, established in 930. Sitting parliament is almost 50/50 in gender. The president is elected by direct popular vote for a term of four years, with no term limit. It is my belief that the best way to protect our precious rights is by exercising them in a non-violent way. Standing up, stepping forward and running for president means that I am using my unique right to do so. I do not come for power or prestige, but for my nation and for Humanity.

Freedom of speech is under attack everywhere in the world and it is vital to protect our freedom in any way we can by getting engaged. People have already died for our basic human rights. Let’s remember who we are and where we come from. I relate strongly to Maya Angelou’s phrase “I come as one, but I stand as ten thousand”. Our ancestors went through suffering so we could prosper and serve.

Equity is a necessary action as nations are merging fast due to worldwide migration forces. We need all hands on deck all over and there is no time to waste. Equity means to give people space to get involved and to participate in society according to their talent and capabilities regardless of demographics. A hammer is a hammer anywhere in the world. Jobs are genderless and we badly need to mix jobs in human demographics as age, gender, and origin for innovational and growth purposes. We have nothing to fear and everything to gain by practicing equity.

The President of Iceland is elected directly by the nation and serves the nation. Iceland elected the world’s first female president, Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, in 1980 where she served for 28 years as president. It is time for another woman to hold the baton. The president has the unique authority to ask the nation directly by voting on issues that are dividing the Parliament or the nation, issues that are fundamental to our human rights, independence, security and survival. It is Iceland's role to be at the forefront of democracy.

How can individuals contribute to change within a political climate that is often marked by powerful interests, strong rhetoric, and socio-economic inequality?

Apathy is the greatest threat to humanity and our societies today. Human rights are easy to lose and very hard to gain. This is the right time to rise and rise again. Open your heart – it knows the way. Let it shine and release your fears. Get involved, take action, be a voice, be authentic, show up and stand up every day in some way. You can always find a platform, big or small, within your surroundings and closest communities. This is about cooperation, compassion, and solidarity – all of which must be chosen and practiced. Humans are unfortunately not born with the traits of equality, solidarity and cooperation – we have to choose them every time. Our choice is our power. The power of the people. Make that choice. Choose Love. Choose Solidarity.

We are all unique, precious and rare both as individuals and as communities. We all possess within us a light. It is our purpose to make it shine and turn on other people’s lights. Do not diminish your light for any reason. I use powerful multiplicators of abundance on my journey called life; hope, grace, gratitude, joy and love. There is no lack of anything in my life, only abundance. Choose love in thoughts, words and actions. Be yourself and get engaged in society. Life is a gift, and we should live it beneficially for all of us.

You come from a strong private sector background, having invested for years and run successful companies. How important are effective public-private partnership models for investment in Iceland’s economy?

The government sector relies on the private sector. A strong, healthy, innovative private sector will foster a strong, healthy, innovative governmental sector. The sectors are intertwined and as we step into a dynamic, bright, and innovative future it is imperative that the sectors stay in balance. Otherwise, we are creating new challenges that will slow us down and cloud our clear focus. Constant revision on where we are at, where we are heading and how we are performing is fundamental. Iceland is a popular destination, both for tourists and immigrants. 2.2 million tourists visited this nation of 400,000 inhabitants in 2023, and the nation includes almost 18 percent immigrants. This means that the infrastructure is under constant strain in all sectors; schools, health care, roads, housing etc. Iceland constantly needs more hands on deck as industries are quickly growing – tourism, construction, tech, lateral multi-sector innovation. There is a strong demand for people with vocational education and training as well as STEAM-educated people. The government has developed multiple initiatives to accelerate and facilitate education focusing on these sectors throughout the educational system. That is a superb example of public-private partnership for an investment in Iceland’s future, which is surely promising and bright.

Click here to learn more about the work of #RisingWomanGlobalGroupMedia.