Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body

A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home.

Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and asked to speak with a homicide detective, Montgomery County police said. Hinnant then said that officers would find his wife dead in their home on Lanier Drive, according to police.

Officers went to the home and found 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At that time, police took Hinnant to the Montgomery County Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives, police said.

Hinnant was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit (CPU) and charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held in jail without bond.

