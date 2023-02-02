Maryland

Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body

Taresha Pendarvis was found killed in their Silver Spring home, police say

By Gina Cook

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home.

Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and asked to speak with a homicide detective, Montgomery County police said. Hinnant then said that officers would find his wife dead in their home on Lanier Drive, according to police.

Officers went to the home and found 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At that time, police took Hinnant to the Montgomery County Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives, police said.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Hinnant was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit (CPU) and charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held in jail without bond.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountyCrime and CourtsSilver Spring
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us