Woman Found Killed in Silver Spring

A woman was found dead in a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, overnight Wednesday, and police say they've arrested a suspect.

Officers went to a home in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive about 3 a.m. to do a welfare check and found the woman.

Police did not provided any further details about how she died, and have not yet released her name.

A suspect is in custody, police said. Police haven't yet named the suspect or what they are charged with.

The medical examiner's office will do an autopsy to find the cause and manner of the victim's death, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

