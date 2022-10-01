Hundreds Demand Justice for Mahsa Amini, Freedom for Iranians in DC Protests

Hundreds of people gathered in D.C. Saturday to support mass protests in Iran and demand justice after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died while being held by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its strictly enforced dress code.

Amini’s death last month sparked calls for wider freedoms for women in Iran.

Protesters outside of the White House stood in the rain as part of the global effort, but they said the discomfort pales in comparison to what Iranians are dealing with.

“The Iranian people are not unlike the American people in that they want choice. They want the ability to have choice in daily life,” demonstrator Majid Sadeghpour said. “Hold them accountable for international terrorism, for human rights violations, and instead support the Iranian people and their organized resistance.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Outside of the White House, a candlelight vigil was held to honor protesters who’ve been killed by the Iranian regime.

“Iranian people are not backing down. The Iranian Regime has miscalculated their resolve for changing this regime, and we’re asking the White House to do the same,” demonstrator Ramesh Sepehrrad said.

Crowds also gathered at Farragut Square. Protesters shared that while it’s difficult to see the bloodshed in their home country, they hope the powerful movement leads to regime change and more rights for all Iranians.

The White House said it condemns the brutality and repression against the citizens of Iran and that it will look for ways to impose more sanctions against the Iranian government if the violence continues.

“This moment is very different. The people of Iran are not backing down,” Sepehrrad said.