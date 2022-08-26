Howard University Targeted With Bomb Threat for 2nd Time This Week, All-Clear Given

Police are investigating a bomb threat to Howard University in Washington, D.C., for the second time this week.

D.C. police say they investigated the threat and found nothing.

Howard University police say the threat was received just after 2:30 a.m. Friday and targeted the East and West Towers on campus. D.C. police declared the towers all-clear about 5:30 a.m., according to the university police department.

Authorities swept the two residential buildings, which together can house about 1,800 students.

"Preliminary information suggests that investigators have leads on the location of the originating call," the Howard University Police Department said.

Dozens of students were seen reentering buildings at about 5:30 a.m. Road closures were also lifted.

The university says it is in contact with federal officials who have been assigned to investigate similar incidents before.

This is the second threat this week. The first threat forced students to evacuate Cook Hall late Tuesday. During that incident, the Metropolitan Police Department bomb unit responded and gave the all-clear early Wednesday.

Dorms opened earlier this month, and classes began Monday.

During the last school year, historically Black colleges across the country were the targets many threats.

HBCUs including Howard, Morgan State and the University of the District of Columbia received bomb threats in January and February. Threats also targeted Albany State University, in Georgia; Bethune-Cookman University, in Florida; Delaware State University and Southern University and A&M College, in Louisiana. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the threats, and President Joe Biden and the FBI were aware of them, officials said.

In April, fraternity and sorority sites on Howard’s campus were found defaced, the school said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.