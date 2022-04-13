HBCU

Black Fraternity, Sorority Sites Vandalized at Howard University

Photos of the vandalism were posted to social media

By Ayanna Martinez

howard university campus
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fraternity and sorority sites on D.C's Howard University's campus were found defaced, the school said Wednesday.

"These senseless acts of vandalism are unacceptable and run contrary to the values of respect and tolerance that we as an institution strive to uphold," the university said in a statement.

The historically Black university is the birthplace of five of the nine Black Greek letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council known as the Divine Nine, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Photos posted to Twitter show the historical markers of fraternities and sororities defaced with spray paint.

An investigation by university police is underway. It wasn't immediately clear how many sites were defaced or whether all damage could be remedied.

The vandalism follows a string of threats made in recent months against HBCUs nationally.

Stay with NBC4 Washington for more details on this developing story.

