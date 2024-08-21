How Trayon White's arrest may shake up the Ward 8 election

With D.C. Council member Trayon White facing a federal bribery charge, there are questions about what could happen with the general election in November. White remains the Democratic nominee for the Ward 8 seat he holds now.

News4 spoke with the Republican White faces and the Democrat who came in second in the primary.

After White’s arrest Sunday for allegedly taking bribes in connection to lucrative government contracts, the District’s Republican Party chair called on him to withdraw from the council race.

The D.C Board of Elections says the last day for a candidate to withdraw their name so it will not appear on the ballot is Sept. 12.

With White facing the possibility of a trial, and prison time if convicted, it’s possible that someone will launch a write-in campaign.

ANC Commissioner Salim Adofo came in second in the primary for White’s seat. News4 asked if he will potentially launch a write-in campaign.

“This is all happening so fast. We found out about it on Sunday, and it’s Wednesday afternoon,” he said. “And so we really have to have some time to think these things through and also look at what the city’s leadership is gonna do as well.”

For now, it’s up to White whether he decides to remain on the ballot or withdraw.

Republican challenger Nate Derenge will be on the ballot. He said he’s hoping Ward 8 voters will give him a closer look. But he acknowledged that any Democrat, even a write-in candidate, would be hard to beat.

“If the council member drops out or if he doesn’t drop out, I still have a long road ahead of me,” he said.

