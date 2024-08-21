DC mayor's office to review Trayon White's violence interruption work

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office will conduct an internal review of Ward 8 Council member Trayon White’s “interactions with violence interruption programs” after his arrest Sunday on a federal bribery charge linked to that work.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bowser said, “I share the great disappointment of DC residents and the DC Council Chairman in the allegations made against Councilmember Trayon White.”

“Programs that impact violence interruption have been a key part of driving down violence in neighborhoods that need it the most and must operate without political interference. We know that the legal system and the Council’s protocols are proceeding. At the same time, we will conduct an internal review of the Councilmember’s interactions with violence interruption programs, and we will, of course, cooperate with law enforcement as needed,” she continued, in part.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

White was arrested by federal authorities in the Navy Yard area on Sunday. Federal prosecutors said a day later that White accepted envelopes stuffed with $35,000 cash and expected to receive a total of $156,000 in exchange for pressuring government officials to extend contracts dedicated to violence prevention and youth services. He did not enter a plea at a court appearance on Monday.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.