How to protect your home from vacation burglars

Before going on your next vacation, consider taking measures to protect your home from burglaries.
Thieves know the signs when someone is out of town.
When 27-year-old Jose Mazara was convicted of break-ins at three Takoma Park homes around Thanksgiving last year, prosecutors said he targeted homes where newspapers and/or mail piled up outside the front door.
Mazara entered homes through unlocked doors and windows, police said. In one case, he used a ladder he found on the property to reach an unlocked second floor window.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
He took about $30,000 in valuable items like gold and diamond jewelry, watches, and a handgun with ammunition.
“If you have a security system, just test it out before you leave,” said Karen Morris of Annapolis Home Concierge, a residential property management company. “Test out that security system. If you have a Ring camera, make sure those batteries are changed.”
To reduce the risk of your home being burglarized while on vacation, ask a friend or neighbor to collect your packages, mail and newspapers.
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
“One thing that has come up a lot lately that people don’t expect is that they’ve ordered things on Amazon — have someone pick up your packages, because you can’t always schedule those things,” Morris said.
If you’re going to be gone a while, arrange to have the lawn mowed.
Make sure all doors and windows are locked, including upper floor windows.
Leaving a car in the driveway is good a idea, but make sure the garage door opener isn’t in the car.
And vacation pictures posted on social media can advertise that your house may be empty.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.