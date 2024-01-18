How did you Metro in 2023? Track your rides with this tool

If you're curious about how much time you spent on Metro last year, there's now a way to find out.

Metro unveiled the tool on Wednesday, which riders on social media have taken to calling "Metro Wrapped" because it's similar to Spotify Wrapped, the music streaming service's annual roundup what each user listened to most.

Whether they used Metro just for getting to games, commuting or were on a first-name basis with their bus drivers, they can now track their 2023 transit habits.

"In 2023, customers took 226 million trips across Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess. Thank you for choosing #YourMetro!" Metro said on its website.

The tool lets riders see their miles traveled, most-used routes, environmental impact and how their usage compares to other Metro riders.

News4’s Jummy Olabanji looked up her report and found she took 44 rail trips and visited 13 stations. She had a total of 238 Metro miles and saved 75 kilograms of carbon dioxide versus driving.

Other News4 reporters also shared what their Metro reports showed about their year on D.C. public transit.

🚇 PRETTY COOL: You can now get a personalized “2023 Metro Report”… showing how many rail/bus trips you took, stations/routes, miles traveled, & carbon dioxide emissions you saved by riding transit. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/wVm3TFu7io — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) January 17, 2024

"Look at that … here’s my metro wrapped. For me, public transit has made it easy (and cheaper) to go to sports games, concerts, airports, wineries, and even Old Town! And my photogs much prefer dropping me off at a metro station over driving me home at the end of a shift," News4's Juliana Valencia wrote.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said he was in the top 1% of riders.

"Just over 600 total trips to land in top 1%! So happy to see everyone posting their status showing how #wmata saves them time, money & helps. I’m going to up my game in 2024. Let me know your total, definitely need a prize for top trips taken! #yourmetroreport," @wmataGM wrote on X.

Just over 600 total trips to land in top 1%! So happy to see everyone posting their status showing how #wmata saves them time, money & helps 🌎. I’m going to up my game in 2024. Let me know your total, definitely need a prize for top trips taken! #yourmetroreport https://t.co/yZih9QAJRP pic.twitter.com/BR76JfRQdM — Randy Clarke (@wmataGM) January 18, 2024

You can go here to see your own 2023 Metro Report. Enter your SmarTrip card number to reveal your transit story.