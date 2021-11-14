homicide

Homicide Under Investigation in Loudoun County

Someone reported a stabbing at the home

By Gina Cook

Police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning at home in a luxurious community near Leesburg, Virginia.

Deputies responded to the home in the 40800 block of Newton Place in the Barclay Woods neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. after someone reported a stabbing inside the house, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Residents in the area should expect an increased law enforcement presence as they investigate, the sheriff's office said.

No further information was immediately available.

Barclay Woods is a sought-after community with homes ranging from nearly $600,000 to nearly $2 million in cost, according to real estate sites.

One five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on Newton Place sold for $1.8 million in late October, record show.

This article tagged under:

homicideLoudoun County Sheriff's OfficeLeesburg
