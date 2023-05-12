Here Are All the Candidates Running to Replace Maryland's Ben Cardin in the US Senate

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin announced at the beginning of the month that he will not seek reelection after his current term in the U.S. Senate ends, leaving his seat representing Maryland up for grabs in 2024.

Since Cardin announced his retirement, a slew of politicians and activists from around Maryland have stated that they will enter the race to represent the state at the federal level.

Here's the full list of candidates running for Senate in Maryland in 2024. This list will be updated if and when any other candidates announce their entry into the race.

Angela Alsobrooks

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Angela Alsobrooks, the chief executive of Maryland's Prince George's County and a Black Democrat, announced her candidacy on May 9.

When Alsobrooks won the 2018 election for the chief executive position, she became the first woman to hold that office, according to the Associated Press. She previously served two terms as the state's attorney for Prince George's County.

While in office, she has focused on creating jobs, investing in education and expanding access to health care, mental health and addiction treatment, the AP reports.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has kicked off her campaign for the U.S. Senate. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

“There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they’re supposed to represent,” Alsobrooks wrote on Twitter when she announced her run for Senate. “My Great-Grandma told me, ‘if you don’t like something, go farther and do better.’ I’m proud to say I’m running for the Senate. Let’s go farther together.”

None of the members of Maryland's current congressional delegation are women, and no current U.S. Senators are Black women.

You can find Angela Alsobrooks' campaign website here.

David Trone

Maryland Rep. David Trone, the wealthy founder of Total Wine & More liquor stores who spent more than $12 million of his own money on his House race last year, announced his bid for Senate on May 4.

Trone won a third term to Maryland's 6th Congressional District in November in a rematch with Republican Neil Parrott, whom he also beat in 2018. The western Maryland district was redrawn with fewer Democrats after a successful court challenge by the GOP to the state's congressional map.

In the House, Trone has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform, according to the AP.

The race to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is heating up just days after he announced he’s not running for reelection. Rep. David Trone will run, he announced. News4’s Darcy Spencer has more on who’s in and who’s out.

The congressman said he would continue advocating for those issues in the Senate, and added that using his own fortune to pay for the Senate race means he doesn't take money from political action committees, corporations or lobbyists.

“And the whole key in that is you make your own decisions,” Trone said. “You can do what's right for the people of Maryland and not be influenced by anybody.”

You can find David Trone's campaign website here.

Will Jawando

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando announced his candidacy for Cardin's senate seat on May 2 -- just one day after Cardin announce he would not be running again.

"I've been working for the past five years representing over 1.1 million Marylanders -- of the 6 million in the state -- fighting to make sure rents are stabilized during the pandemic, passing the first-ever criminal justice reform in the county's history, which was used as a model at the state level," Jawando said in an interview with News4's Sean Yancy.

Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando says he is running for the U.S. Senate after Sen. Ben Cardin announced he won't run for reelection in 2024.

"And I think what we need in the Senate right now is someone who has a bold vision and a track record of success. I think I have that track record."

You can find Will Jawando's campaign website here.

Jerome Segal

Jerome Segal, activist, philosopher, president of the Jewish Peace Society and founder of the socialist "Bread and Roses" party, confirmed his entry into Maryland's Democratic primary in a one-line email to News4 on May 6.

He worked on the staff for Congressman Donald M. Fraser (D-Minn.) in the 1970s, and later worked for USAID. He was also a professor at the University of Maryland until his retirement in 2019.

In the 1989, Segal founded the Jewish Peace Lobby, which according to its website is "an American Jewish organization which seeks to promote a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

He also founded the Bread and Roses party in 2019, after an unsuccessful Senate run against Cardin in 2018. That party advertises itself on its website as "A Humanist Organization with a Strong Utopian and International Orientation, One in Pursuit of a New American Dream and a World of Peace and Justice."

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023, Segal does not appear to have launched a website for his 2024 Senate run.