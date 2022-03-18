Virginia

Heavy Traffic Hits DC Region Due to Trucker Convoy

Police announced all closures reopened

By NBC Washington Staff

Road closures due to a trucker convoy driving on Interstate 395 from Virginia to Washington, D.C., are causing heavy traffic in the region during Friday afternoon's rush.

D.C. police enacted rolling road closures along I-395, I-295 and I-695 in the District. Police confirmed they were blocking several exit ramps, but announced about 4:30 p.m. that they were reopening all closures.

However, officials said "heavy traffic volume" remained in the area.

After major protests by truckers in Canada, U.S. truckers have taken the highways and have headed to the D.C. area to protest COVID-related mandates.

This month, groups circled the Capital Beltway without causing major disruptions. Hundreds of National Guard troops were activated to assist with possible traffic impacts before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

trucker convoy Mar 14

Trucker Convoy Causes Traffic Delays in DC Area

trucker convoy Mar 7

Trucker Convoy to Circle Capital Beltway Again Monday

Interstate 270 Mar 6

Trucker Convoy, Supporters Drive Through I-270

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaDCTRAFFICtrucker convoy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us