Heavy Traffic Hits DC Region Due to Trucker Convoy

Road closures due to a trucker convoy driving on Interstate 395 from Virginia to Washington, D.C., are causing heavy traffic in the region during Friday afternoon's rush.

D.C. police enacted rolling road closures along I-395, I-295 and I-695 in the District. Police confirmed they were blocking several exit ramps, but announced about 4:30 p.m. that they were reopening all closures.

However, officials said "heavy traffic volume" remained in the area.

Update: Trucker Convoy / First Amendment Activity

🚗Currently, All Traffic Closures have been lifted along I-395/695/295; Heavy Traffic Volume remains in the region - continue to Watch for MPD directions — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) March 18, 2022

After major protests by truckers in Canada, U.S. truckers have taken the highways and have headed to the D.C. area to protest COVID-related mandates.

This month, groups circled the Capital Beltway without causing major disruptions. Hundreds of National Guard troops were activated to assist with possible traffic impacts before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

