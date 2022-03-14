Trucker Convoy Causing Traffic Delays in DC Area

A convoy of truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 restrictions is causing major traffic delays in D.C. during Monday’s evening rush hour.
The convoy brought traffic to a grinding halt on some roadways as hundreds of trucks and SUVs headed into the District and police and transportation officials blocked exit ramps to limit access to the downtown area.
Backups could be seen at about 4 p.m. along I-695 near the exits for the U.S. Capitol, as well as on the 14th Street Bridge and I-395.
Local authorities say to expect rolling road closures as the People’s Convoy passes through D.C. and heads back to Hagerstown, Maryland.
A line of tractor-trailers with American flags and signs could be seen, including one reading “Freedom.”
After major protests by truckers in Canada, U.S. truckers have threatened protests for weeks. Groups have circled the Capital Beltway without causing major disruptions. Hundreds of National Guard troops were activated to assist with possible traffic impacts before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Local
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.