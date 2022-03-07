Trucker Convoy to Circle Capital Beltway Again Monday

A trucker convoy protesting COVID-related mandates plans to be back out on the Capital Beltway around 9:30 a.m. Monday before some participants head to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers.

The group, which calls itself the People's Convoy, began its cross-country journey last month in California.

On Sunday, supporters could be seen on highway overpasses cheering on the convoy as it left its staging area at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.

The impact on traffic was minimal as truckers did two laps around the Beltway, then disbursed.

However, D.C. leaders want people to be prepared for possibly more convoys and disruptions this week. Officials have asked residents to be patient and say they respect the rights of people to protest.

"What we won’t tolerate are people who come into the city and either break our laws or do things to significantly disrupt our residents and businesses and their ability to move around the city," said D.C. Department of Homeland Security Director Chris Rodriguez.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Convoy organizers say their point is not to block traffic but to get their point across.

D.C. officials had requested to keep 700 National Guard troops in the District through Wednesday for traffic control. That request was approved.