‘He Took My Baby': Karon Blake's Mother Devastated by Details of Son's Death

The mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who police say was shot and killed by a D.C. government employee, said her son was the “man of the house” and a help to her.

Londen Blake said she’s thankful police have charged the man who shot her son, but the details from the arrest warrant have left her heartbroken.

“He took my baby, my first born,” Blake said Wednesday, flanked by family and attorneys. “And it’s messed up, but I got to live with that. But I really hope that I get justice for my child, and I hope this man is convicted.”

Police say 41-year-old Jason Lewis opened fire with a legally registered gun after he heard noises and saw Karon and another young person appearing to break into cars. It happened about 4 a.m. Jan. 7 on Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood.

“Despite the time of the day it was, despite, you know, children are children,” Blake said. “Some of them grow up too fast, some of them do things that they’re not supposed to do, and some us parents are not aware at all times.”

Her attorney said she thought Karon was at home in bed at the time.

“Jason Lewis, he had no right,” Blake said. “He had no right.”

Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond. He entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday, his lawyer telling the judge Lewis acted in self-defense.

Lewis’ attorney pointed out police acknowledge Karon was running in the direction of Lewis when Lewis fired, but surveillance video shows Lewis first fired at a getaway car that posed no threat before firing at the 13-year-old boy, police said.

Karon did not have a weapon. According to court documents, his likely last words were, “I’m sorry," and, “I am only 12,” yelled numerous times.

“When I heard that yesterday, it broke me,” Blake said.

She said Karon came from a good home. He had two younger sisters and a younger brother.

“He was the man of the house,” his mother said. “That’s who helped me. And he took him.”