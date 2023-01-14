‘The Nicest Boy in My Class': Community Holds Vigil For Karon Blake, 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot in DC

A community came together Saturday to honor the life of 13-year-old Karon Blake, a teen shot and killed last week in Northeast D.C.

The shooting happened on Quincy Street Northeast at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. The shooter told police he heard noises and believed he saw Karon tampering with cars before he opened fire.

At the vigil, Karon’s brother and sister shared how much they miss him.

“I don’t want to keep waking up knowing that my brother’s not here with me no more. I don't. It hurts,” his brother said.

“One thing that I like about him [is] that he always makes me laugh, and I’m really proud of him,” his sister, bundled up in a purple puffer jacket, said. Her voice shook as she stood next to her sibling.

Authorities still have not identified the man who shot Karon. They said he had a legally registered gun and that he performed CPR on the teenager after shooting him.

“He was the nicest boy in my class,” a classmate at the vigil said through tears. ”He was always funny. He made everybody smile.”

Karon was a student at Brookland Middle School. His family said he was a scholar who loved fashion and football.

“I’m just grateful that everybody’s here to celebrate Karon. And that’s my baby,” his grandmother said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier this week that the resident who shot Karon is a D.C. government worker who has been placed on administrative leave.

Karon’s friends said they still can’t believe he’s gone.

“I know he’s not here right now, but all I wanted to say is that I love you, Karon. And I’m gonna miss you so much,” the classmate continued.

A source close to the investigation told News4 that a grand jury was convened on Tuesday to decide whether or not to bring charges against the shooter.