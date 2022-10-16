Montgomery County

Have You Seen Them? Couple Goes Missing From Bethesda

Maminirina Richard Randrianarison and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison were driving a blue 2021 Hyundai Accent with Maryland temporary registration plate T1090948.

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Police Department

A couple visiting the Bethesda area have been missing since Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help locating the pair. 

Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda on Oct. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County police said. 

Randrianarison is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 141 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark red cap with an American flag and eagle emblem, gray sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and tan sandals, authorities said.

Rajaonarison is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black, pink and white square-pattern pants and black shoes, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area.

Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were driving a blue 2021 Hyundai Accent with Maryland temporary registration plate T1090948.

The missing couple speak French and Malagasy, a language from Madagascar. 

Anyone with information should call (240) 773- 6700 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.  

