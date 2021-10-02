Harvest Season: Where to Find Apple Orchards, Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in the DC Area

Here's some fall fun that you will not want to miss!

As the leaves begin to fall and the weather begins to cool, it is time to celebrate that autumn is here. And there's nothing like visiting corn mazes, apple orchards and pumpkin patches just as the leaves start to change color.

We have gathered some of the best spots around the DMV to celebrate and enjoy some harvest fun. Check out our recommended list below.

Maryland

Butler's Orchard

Germantown, Maryland

This family-owned farm is hosting its 41st Annual Pumpkin Festival from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. Whether this is your first time or your 41st, the farm invites you to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, a twisted corn maze and more.

Butler's Orchard is open Wednesday to Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make sure you reserve your spot online to get discounted tickets: $10 for the weekday and $15 for the weekend.

Homestead Farm

Poolesville, Maryland

Rain or shine, the Homestead Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week from Sept.1 to Oct. 31 for pumpkin and apple picking. The admission to the farm is $2 per person, and pumpkins are 65 cents per pound and apples $1.99 per pound. Complimentary apple picking bags are provided by the farm.

Maryland Corn Maze

Gambrills, Maryland

With 8 acres of corn, Maryland Corn Maze, invites you to come in and get lost ! This fall, take the ultimate road trip through their “Mazein’ Across America #roadtrip2021” corn maze. General admission to the maze also includes access to some fall fun activities such as a petting zoo, hayrides, ziplining, pedal tractors and more! The corn maze is open from Sept. 18 to Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Prices range from $12.95 to $14.95 per person. To guarantee admission it is recommended you pre-purchase tickets online.

Miller Farms

Clinton, Maryland

Miller Farm in Prince George’s County sustainably grows a wide variety of fresh fruits and crisp vegetables. The 267-acre farm offers a Farmer’s Market where guests can find homegrown produce, homemade ice cream, homemade donuts, flowers, BBQ and much more!

During weekends in October, the farm will also be hosting “Fall Family Fun” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests may come and enjoy scenic hayrides, giant slides, pumpkins and an enormous corn maze. The admission price is $13.75 and tickets must be purchased online for a guaranteed entry.

Rock Hill Orchard

Mt. Airy, Maryland

If you are looking to pick your own apples, pumpkins, and flowers while also enjoying some local ice cream, Rock Hill Orchard is the place for you. This fall, the farm is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for visitors with reservations for apple or pumpkin picking or corn maze entries. Apples are $21 for a 1-peck bag and $34 for a half-bushel bag. Entry to the corn maze is $5. The Orchard is featuring Apple Cinnamon and Pumpkin Ice Cream as well as apple cider donuts.

Waters Orchard

Germantown, Maryland

Pick your own apples or sip a hard cider at Water’s Orchard this fall! Apple picking is by reservation on Fridays from 12 to 5 p.m., plus Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during October. You may reserve your spot starting Wednesdays at 5 p.m. for the upcoming weekend, through their website. Apples are $17 for a half peck, $27 for a peck, and $45 for a half bushel. Guest may also visit their Doc Waters Cidery by making reservations online.

Winterbrook Farms

Thurmont, Maryland

Home to Maryland’s Largest corn maze, Winterbrook Farms welcomes you to their fall festival. This year, the farm offers three separate corn mazes with a total of 5 miles of trail, a hayride and a 10-acre pumpkin patch! The farm is open Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 31.

General Admission is $10 per person on Fridays and $12 per person Saturdays and Sundays, which includes access to the farm and all their activities. The fields are muddy, so don’t forget to wear old shoes.

Virginia

Cox Farms

Centerville, Virginia

The Fall Festival at Cox Farm runs Sept. 25 to Nov. 7. It's open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for giant slides, hayrides, live music, a corny "Cornundrum," a pumpkin patch and more.

Tickets are only available online and vary from $7 to $20 depending on the date. If interested in a little fall scare, Cox Farms also has a Fields of Fear on Friday and Saturday nights with tickets ranging from $20 to $35 depending on the night.

Wayside Farm Fun

Berryville, Virginia

From pig races to pumpkin patches to a 10-acre corn maze, the Wayside farm has it all to keep families and friends entertained this fall. The 120-acre family farm is open Sept. 25 to Nov. 7 — you can visit Fridays through Mondays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission on weekdays is $12 and on weekends it's $14. Their farm fun activities include farm animals, hayrides, pumpkin smashing, duck races and more! If interested in only picking pumpkins, it is $20 per family and by reservation only.