Grad student dies after car hits him while cycling in DC

A 24-year-old man from Azerbaijan who was earning a graduate degree from George Washington University died days after a car hit him while he was riding a bicycle in Northwest D.C.

Nijad Huseynov was cycling eastbound in the 1700 block of L Street NW in the bicycle lane on Oct. 17, when a silver 2014 Toyota Camry going northbound on Connecticut Avenue hit him as he crossed Connecticut Ave., D.C. police said.

Huseynov was thrown off the bike. He died from his injuries on Saturday, police said.

A student at ADA University in Azerbaijan, Huseynov was in D.C. earning a dual graduate degree in computer science and data analytics at George Washington University, ADA university said in a statement online.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

ADA Community is deeply saddened by the loss of our student, Nijad Huseynov, who passed away after a tragic accident in Washington, DC, 🇺🇸

Nijad was our graduate student at Master of Science in Computer Science and Data Analytics program, dual degree with the GW University. pic.twitter.com/xsFQs2lKgi — ADA University (@ADAUniversity) October 22, 2023

"We extend our condolences to Nijad's parents, family, and friends. ADA University stands with Nijad’s family to provide support for his body’s repatriation," the university said.

"Nijad was very impressive from the first meeting I had a privilege to have with him and his classmates," Khazar Ibrahim, the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the U.S., wrote on X. "My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Police said the driver of the Camry stayed at the scene after the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Stay with News4 for updates to this story.