‘Go Back to Your Country': Woman Recalls Suspected Anti-Asian Attack in DC

A woman is sharing her story after she, her partner and best friend were attacked over the weekend in an assault D.C. police are investigating as a suspected anti-Asian hate crime.

Soong Jung, 28, said she’s angry at what she calls an all too common experience.

On Thursday night, the trio had just left a downtown music venue and were walking near McPherson Square in the 1400 block of K Street NW when a man became angry that they would not stop and engage with him.

“He throws racial slurs at us first, saying, ‘Go back to your country.’ And then he follows us with a knife,” Jung said.

She said the attack happened fast.

“We go to the car to drive away, we’re at a stop light… and he takes this piece of sidewalk or concrete and he chucks it through my closed window, shatters the entire window, hits my head. My passenger, my best friend, is hurt as well,” she said.

Jung said she and her friend suffered cuts - but the emotional wounds will take much longer to heal.

“I was livid, but I was more disappointed than angry, ‘cause I'm as American as anyone else. I was born and raised in this area and this isn’t like a one-off type thing. Like these incidents happen, at least a few times, to almost everyone I know,” she said.

A nearby security camera captured an image of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.