2 Hurt After Man Throws Brick Through Car Window in Suspected Anti-Asian Hate Crime: Police

Police say the three victims were at the 900 block of 15th St NW at around 1:45 a.m. when the suspect ran up to the group with a large knife and told one of the victims that he was going to “stab her in the mouth."

By Briana Trujillo

Metropolitan Police Department

D.C. police are investigating an assault near McPherson Square Park as a suspected anti-Asian hate crime after they say a man threatened three Northern Virginia residents, used a racial slur and threw a brick through their car window, injuring two of them.

According to authorities, the group of three was walking westbound in the 1400 block of K Street NW on Aug. 18 when a man asked if he could speak to one of them. 

When the victim ignored the man, he “became upset and started to yell.” He used an anti-Asian slur and said, “Go back to your country,” the police report reads. 

The three victims kept walking to the 900 block of 15th St NW at around 1:45 a.m., but the suspect followed, running up to the group with a large knife and telling one of the victims that he was going to “stab her in the mouth,” police said. 

The group then got in their vehicle and attempted to drive away. At a red light, the man “again approached them and threw a large brick through their driver's side window,” according to authorities. 

Two of the victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and received medical attention at the scene, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

