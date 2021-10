Virginia State Police say a 7-year-old girl who was missing has been located.

The child disappeared Thursday about 2:40 p.m. and her last known location was unclear, Virginia State Police say. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police were looking for her.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said she may have been with her mother.

More details about how or where she was found weren't immediately available.

If you have any information, call the Stafford County Sheriff's office.