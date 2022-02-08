Maryland

Gansler Announces Former Hyattsville Mayor as Running Mate

By Associated Press

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Maryland candidate for governor Doug Gansler announced Tuesday that he has chosen former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth to be his running mate.

Hollingsworth was elected mayor of Hyattsville in Prince George’s County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital in 2015. She was the youngest and first Black mayor to be elected in Hyattsville.

She stepped down in December 2020 to grow Our Black Party, which is a national organization she co-founded to advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people.

Gansler is a former Maryland attorney general. He is running in a crowded Democratic primary with nine other candidates.

