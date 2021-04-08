Friends, Colleagues Remember GW Professor Killed in NE DC Fire

Friends and colleagues are mourning a George Washington University professor killed Wednesday after flames erupted inside his Northeast D.C. home.

“He was a wonderful, kind, giving person,” said Cristina Garcia.

She and her husband, Felix, took a moment of silence at a small memorial of flowers and pictures in front of Paul Tschudi’s home Thursday.

“He was a Vietnam veteran; he was an educator; he was a kind man,” Garcia said.

“I still don’t believe that he’s gone,” Felix Perez said. “It’s hard, it’s hard to understand; it’s hard to comprehend.”

Garcia met Tschudi in 1986 at George Washington University where he was a faculty member at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He also taught courses on how to deal with grief and loss.

Anthony White met Tschudi at GW 20 years ago.

“We connected, and from there our relationship and our friendship just grew,” he said.

In a written statement, a George Washington University spokesperson said, “Paul, a veteran, contributed extensively to the lives of veterans transitioning to civilian life, including GW students. This was a life passion of his, and he was honored for this work at the university. He was a caring, kind and generous colleague and friend who will be truly missed.”

“I love him, and he will be my forever best friend,” Garcia said.