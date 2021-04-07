brookland

Man Found Dead After House Fire in Northeast DC

The victim was found the second floor of a home in the 1500 block of Monroe Street NE, officials said

By NBC Washington Staff

monroe street fatal fire dc
NBC Washington

An older man was found dead as firefighters put out a house fire early Wednesday in Northeast D.C. 

The man, who was not immediately identified, was found on the second floor of a home in the 1500 block of Monroe Street NE, the D.C. fire department said. 

The man’s pet dog also died. The fire department expressed their condolences to the victim’s loved ones. 

“The thoughts and prayers of our Department are with his family and friends,” they said. 

DC Fire and EMS responded to the home before 4:15 a.m. Photos show flames leaping from the building. 

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. 

An investigation into its cause is underway. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

brooklandfireNortheast DChouse fire
