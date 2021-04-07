Man Found Dead After House Fire in Northeast DC

An older man was found dead as firefighters put out a house fire early Wednesday in Northeast D.C.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was found on the second floor of a home in the 1500 block of Monroe Street NE, the D.C. fire department said.

The man’s pet dog also died. The fire department expressed their condolences to the victim’s loved ones.

“The thoughts and prayers of our Department are with his family and friends,” they said.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the home before 4:15 a.m. Photos show flames leaping from the building.

Update Working Fire 1500 block Monroe St NE. Additional units are relieving #DCsBravest who engaged in the initial attack. Still opening up and exposing isolated pockets of fire. Investigators on scene to determine cause. Fire was prevented from extending to adjacent homes. pic.twitter.com/yIyCZtiPgb — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 7, 2021

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

An investigation into its cause is underway.

