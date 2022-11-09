‘Fresh Passion': Meet the First Gen Z Delegates Elected to Maryland's General Assembly

Two 25-year-old men are the first members of Gen Z to be elected to the Maryland General Assembly.

Joe Vogel is an immigrant from Uruguay, and a political activist who grew up in Rockville.

Vogel was elected Tuesday to the House of Delegates to represent Gaithersburg and Rockville.

"I think we need a new generation to have a seat at the table, where the decisions are being made that are going to impact us for the rest of our lives. Whether it's climate change, gun violence, education, building a better economy

Jeffrie Long Jr. is a union worker and a pastor who grew up in Calvert County and now lives in Prince George’s County.

He will represent parts of Calvert and Prince George’s counties in the Maryland House of Delegates.

"I thank my district so much for placing their support behind me and their vote of confidence. They knew that I was going to bring fresh vision, a fresh passion and fresh set of ideas and experiences to the General Assembly, and I’m just humbled," Long told News4.

Vogel and Long are the first in their generation to hold office in the Maryland legislature, and part of a wave of GenZers elected to serve across the country.

Vogel said many young people don’t think government is working for them.

"They say, 'What’s the point of me getting involved? What's the point of me voting if nothing's gonna change. Well, we need to show people that democratic governance still works," he said.

Long said he grew up in rural country, and believes in caring for seniors, and improving transportation and infrastructure.

Both of them see their age as an asset.

"We bring a different level of radical passion and fire, where we're individuals that have witnessed so much in progression of society. Life has changed so quickly and so rapidly over these past 25 years," Long said.

Both Long and Vogel said they're eager to get to work after they're sworn into the House of Delegates in January.

"That same motivation that drove me to get involved in community service when I was a kid. I just really care about this community and want to give back to this community," Vogel said.