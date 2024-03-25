car theft

French bulldog missing after car theft on 14th Street NW

Recardito's owner was picking up a food delivery order from McDonald's early Sunday when his car was stolen with his dog inside, he told police

By Lilly Roser

Metropolitan Police Department

Have you seen Recardito?

A French bulldog is missing after someone stole a car at 14th and U streets NW early Sunday and the dog was inside, D.C. police say.

A driver parked on 14th Street just south of U Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday to pick up a McDonald’s food delivery order, a police report says. When he headed back to the car, it and Recardito were gone.

The driver's car was recovered, but the 4-year-old bulldog is still missing.

The suspect was seen on nearby cameras, police say.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to call police. A reward of up to $1,000 is available.

After a spike in carjackings in 2023, carjackings are down so far this year, Metropolitan Police Department statistics say. In comparison to the same time last year, carjackings are down 17% and motor vehicle thefts are down 31%.

