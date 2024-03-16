Washington DC

15-year-olds, 14-year-old arrested in armed carjacking of father, child in DC: Police

The crime happened on Thursday at around 6:07 p.m. in the 700 block of Lamont Street NW, police said. 

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Washington

Three teenagers were arrested in an armed carjacking in which they allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get his child out of the car before taking off, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with armed carjacking.

“The victim told officers that he was sitting in his car when a suspect approached him. The suspect pointed a gun at him while demanding the victim get out of the car,” D.C. police said in a news release. 

A second suspect then approached and told the victim to get his child, of unspecified age, out of the vehicle, authorities said. The victim complied and the teens allegedly took off.

A police helicopter was able to track down the car “less than 15 minutes later,” according to MPD. 

Police said the suspects abandoned the car at 11th and R streets NW and fled on foot.

The helicopter was able to locate the teenagers and they were arrested, authorities said. Police also said they found a firearm. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCgun violenceMetropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)Northwest DC
