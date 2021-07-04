Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Four Taken to Hospital After Car Overturns on Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. Fire and EMS

Four people were transported to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle crashed and overturned in Southeast, D.C.

The car was left upside down surrounded by shattered glass on the inbound Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge at Potomac Avenue SE, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

No one was trapped inside, four people were transported to the hospital and a fifth refused medical attention. The fire department said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

