downtown dc

Four Stabbed During Unrest After Pro-Trump Rally in Downtown DC

That brings the total number of injured during the unrest after 7 p.m. to nine.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people were stabbed Saturday during the unrest following a pro-Trump rally downtown, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The victims were transported from the 500 block of 11th Street NW. D.C. Fire and EMS said all the victims suffered critical, though not life-threatening, injuries.

News4 is working to confirm if any arrests have been made.

Local

carmelo duncan 4 hours ago

Police Find Vehicle of Interest in Killing of Toddler Carmelo Duncan

transportation 5 hours ago

Maryland Releases Agreement on Purple Line Contract Disputes

Officials also said an assault victim was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. Two other demonstrators were transported with various minor, medical injuries.

Two D.C. police officers were also injured during the night, suffering non-life threatening injuries near 16th and K Streets.

That brings the total number of injured during the unrest after 7 p.m. to nine.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

downtown dcStabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us