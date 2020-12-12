Four Stabbed During Unrest After Pro-Trump Rally in Downtown DC

Four people were stabbed Saturday during the unrest following a pro-Trump rally downtown, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The victims were transported from the 500 block of 11th Street NW. D.C. Fire and EMS said all the victims suffered critical, though not life-threatening, injuries.

News4 is working to confirm if any arrests have been made.

Officials also said an assault victim was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. Two other demonstrators were transported with various minor, medical injuries.

Two D.C. police officers were also injured during the night, suffering non-life threatening injuries near 16th and K Streets.

That brings the total number of injured during the unrest after 7 p.m. to nine.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.