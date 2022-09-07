Former Virginia Elections Official Charged With Corrupt Conduct

The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment Wednesday but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.

The indictment includes two felony counts — corrupt conduct as an election official and making a false statement — as well as a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty.

The indictment does not detail the alleged misconduct but says it occurred in the months before and after the November 2020 election.

Michele White was the county's registrar from 2015 to 2021, when she resigned abruptly with no public explanation. Before that, she served in a similar role in nearby Culpeper County.

Email and social media messages sent to White's business were not immediately returned Wednesday. A working phone number could not be found.

Online court records do not list an attorney for White.

The county's current electoral board chairman, London Steverson, said he was only appointed to the board this year, before White's tenure. He said he was not in a position to comment.