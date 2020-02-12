Local
STAFFORD COUNTY

Former Va. High School Track Coach Gets 4 Years for Soliciting Students for Prostitution

By Drew Wilder and Iris Vukmanovic

delvin jackson
Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A former Virginia high school track coach was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for attempting to lure students into prostitution.

Delvin Jackson, who coached track at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, was found guilty last year on multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor and soliciting prostitution.

Jackson told students they could make money by prostituting themselves to older men, according to a Stafford County prosecutor.

Jackson has been in jail since his arrest. After he serves four years in prison, he must register as a sex offender.

Deputies praised the parents of the three teens who originally reported the allegations for taking their children seriously and contacting authorities.

