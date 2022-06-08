Former Trooper Blamed for Offensive Challenge Coin Circulating in Maryland State Police

A former Maryland State Police trooper is responsible for an offensive challenge coin circulating around the department, the state police superintendent said.

The coin features a graphic drawing of female genitalia along with insults. Some African American troopers said they believe the coin targeted them after their complaints about racist and discriminatory working conditions.

Last week, Maryland State Police said they knew about the coin since January and were investigating who designed it.

A challenge coin circulating within the Maryland State Police Department shows insults and a drawing of female genitalia.

"The actions of this former employee have reflected unfavorably on this Department and undermine all the good and honorable work our troopers provide to Maryland citizens each day,” Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones said in a statement. “I condemn his callous and careless actions and the actions of all who may consider similar disrespectful conduct somehow acceptable.”

It wasn’t the first offensive challenge coin the department has investigated. Active-duty troopers were responsible for two other coins. Those troopers faced administrative action, according to a department spokesperson.