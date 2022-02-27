DC Fire and EMS

Former DC Fire Chief Kenneth Ellerbe Found Dead in Home, Sources Say

This story is developing

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former D.C. Fire Chief Kenneth Ellerbe was found dead inside his Southeast D.C. home Sunday morning, say three sources familiar with the response.

More information was not immediately available.

Ellerbe, who served as fire chief under now former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray, retired from the department in 2014.

He spent 31 years with DC Fire and EMS, including three as chief.

“This was a dream for me when I became a firefighter in 1982. I will be eternally grateful to Mayor Gray for believing in me," Ellerbe said in a statement released shortly before his retirement.

