Chris Geldart

Former DC Deputy Mayor Cleared of Criminal Wrongdoing in Assault Case

By Matthew Stabley

chris geldart
NBC Washington

D.C.’s former top public safety official has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in an assault case in Virginia.

Chris Geldart resigned as D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice amid accusations he assaulted a personal trainer in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Deputy mayor Chris Geldart was charged with assault after an incident outside Gold's Gym in Arlington. News4's Walter Morris has Mayor Bowser's reaction and more.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it has doubts about who the aggressor in the incident was after a witness claimed it was not Geldart.

In a statement, Geldart thanked the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for doing its due diligence.

This article tagged under:

Chris GeldartWashington DCArlington
