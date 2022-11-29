Former DC Deputy Mayor Cleared of Criminal Wrongdoing in Assault Case

D.C.’s former top public safety official has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in an assault case in Virginia.

Chris Geldart resigned as D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice amid accusations he assaulted a personal trainer in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it has doubts about who the aggressor in the incident was after a witness claimed it was not Geldart.

In a statement, Geldart thanked the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for doing its due diligence.