D.C.

DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute

Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Witnesses said he opened a door of his car to put his daughter in the back seat and may have hit a man’s car with the door. An argument then broke out

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

chris geldart
NBC Washington

A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and NBC Washington is first to report.

Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. 

Geldart is on personal leave from his job pending an investigation into the charge, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Geldart and his family were leaving the Gold’s Gym location in the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard, in the Ballston area, at about 12:25 p.m. Saturday as a man who works at the gym also left, a police report says. 

Witnesses said Geldart opened a door of his car to put his daughter in the back seat and may have hit the man’s car with the door. An argument broke out.

The alleged victim filed a criminal complaint with the Arlington magistrate’s office on Monday. An arrest warrant for assault was issued, Geldart turned himself in and he was released pending a preliminary hearing. 

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Virginia 2 hours ago

Youngkin Ad-Maker Gets State Contract for Tourism Ad

Gov. Larry Hogan 2 hours ago

Maryland Governor to Testify at Former Aide's Trial

News4 was allowed to see a portion of surveillance footage from outside the gym. Geldart and the man could be seen facing off and arguing, with both men waving their hands in the air. At one point, the two men make contact before Geldart’s wife steps between them.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Bowser said District officials take any accusation seriously and that she hopes the matter can be resolved quickly.

Geldart is a longtime leader in D.C. and previously served as director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Public Works, and operational lead in the District’s response to COVID-19.

An investigation by Arlington police is ongoing.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

D.C.Assault
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us