Fire Tears Through Summer Camp in Frederick County, Maryland

A fire tore through part of a summer camp in Thurmont, Maryland, early Wednesday, authorities say. All campers and staff are accounted for, camp officials said.

The fire at Camp Airy broke out in the dining hall, Frederick County Fire & Rescue said in an initial message. About 100 firefighters responded. The building was empty, and no one was reported to have been hurt.

Video published by WBAL shows a massive blaze, with high flames and a large cloud of dark smoke.

Camp officials told families that the fire in the dining hall, also known as the White House, broke out at about 7:30 a.m.

“While it’s too early to tell the extent of the damage, we wanted to advise everyone that all campers, counselors and staff are safe and accounted for,” they said.

Founded in the 1920s, Camp Airy is an overnight Jewish boys camp for campers age 7 to 17. Camp Louise is its sister camp for girls.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said they were relieved to hear everyone is OK and looking at how they can help.

We are working with our friends and colleagues on the ground to assess the needs, and plan to support the camp and families however we can in both the short and long term. Close to 50% of campers across both Camps Airy and Louise are from Greater Washington. — The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (@JFGW) June 29, 2022

