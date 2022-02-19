Fire, Likely ‘Wind-Driven,' Badly Damages Montgomery County Home

A large home in Montgomery County, Maryland, was badly damaged after what was likely a "wind-driven" fire engulfed the structure and prompted a response from multiple fire departments and road closures Saturday, authorities said.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded at around 4 p.m. to the 21100 block of Beallsville Road.

For hours, firefighters battled the blaze at a house located at the end of a mile-long driveway, according to authorities. Water was shuttled to the scene.

Update (~4p) Beallsville Rd, shortly after arriving there was a partial roof/chimney collapse, transition to exterior/defense of firefighting operations, fire is contained but not out, large house located at end of a 1-mile long driveway, water being shuttled to scene https://t.co/owpBXkg1Vh pic.twitter.com/kI9JAuZJQJ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 19, 2022

2/19 initial dispatch 4pm Beallsville Redland https://t.co/pG23fTrWzj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 20, 2022

"Shortly after arriving there was a partial roof/chimney collapse," Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said in a tweet.

Two adults were displaced. No injuries were reported, the department said.

Over 85 Montgomery County firefighters worked the scene, and the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Service and the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System also rendered aid, Piringer said.

The home was a total loss and the fire left more than $2.5 million in damages, according to the fire department.

Fire investigators said the occupants had used the fireplace earlier in the day, and believe the fire was caused by a downdraft. Piringer said the area surrounding the stone hearth was made of hardwood floors, and had a rug and furniture.

The D.C. area was under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday, and gusts up to 50 mph were expected in parts of the region. Montgomery County fire said it's probable that embers from the fireplace were blown into a room, "igniting nearby combustibles before spreading."

The house had previously caught fire in 2012 and was completely rebuilt in the following two years. It was equipped with sprinklers, Piringer said.