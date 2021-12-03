Montgomery County

Homeowner Fighting Snake Infestation Burns Down Maryland House: Officials

“Status of snakes undetermined,” officials said.

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homeowner burned down their house in Montgomery County, Maryland, while trying to chase off snakes, officials say.

The homeowner tried to use smoke to fight a snake infestation in a home on Big Woods Road near Poolesville, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Hot coals got too close to flammable materials and caught fire. About 75 firefighters responded at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Piringer said.

The fire spread from the basement and consumed the home, causing more than $1 million in damage, officials say. Photos show flames shooting from the roof and second-story windows.

No people were injured, Piringer said.

“Status of snakes undetermined,” Piringer said.

Overwhelming numbers of snakes in Maryland homes are not unheard of. One Annapolis couple sued after finding numerous snakes, including one that was 7 feet long, in their new home, News4 reported.

Only two species of snake in Maryland are dangerously venomous, the eastern copperhead and the timber rattlesnake, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources says.

The Humane Society has tips for what to do if you find snakes in the wild or in your home.

