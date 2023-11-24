Fire leaves 12 without home in Montgomery County

Twelve people were forced out of a home in Wheaton, Maryland, Thanksgiving night when a fire consumed the house, fire officials say.

The fire broke out about 10 p.m. on Kingswell Drive near Georgia Avenue and Glenmont Road.

Firefighters found flames in the sun room and first floor, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Photos show flames and large plumes of smoke coming from the roof of the home.

More… Kingswell Dr, single-family house, fire extinguished, no injuries, person of interest detained by PD, while total of 12 people displaced & are being tended to & assisted by Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/S4UPUHAmfQ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 24, 2023

Police detaned a person of interest in the fire, Piringer said. Authorities have not given any further information about the person of interest or potential charges.

All 12 people in the home got out before firefighters arrived, and the Red Cross is helping them, Piringer said.

Stay with News4 for updates to this deveoping story.