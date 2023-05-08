Fairfax County

Fire Engine Responding to 911 Call Hits, Kills Woman in Reston: Police

Fairfax County fire and police responded to reports of a woman walking in the roadway near Laurel Glade Drive and Glade Drive at about 2 a.m.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

A woman was struck and killed early Monday morning by a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue engine, police say.

Rescue personnel were called to reports of a woman walking in and out of the roadway near Laurel Glade Drive and Glade Drive in Reston at about 2 a.m., according to Fairfax County police.

“She appeared to be in some sort of altered state or needed assistance from both police and fire and rescue personnel,” Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry said. “As officers arrived, they were waved down by the complainant, with the fire engine immediately behind them. At that point the woman was struck in the roadway.”

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity was not immediately released.

Officers are working to confirm if the fire engine had its emergency lights on at the time of the crash. According to police, it is not unusual for a cruiser to have its lights off for similar calls.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Glade Drive between Laurel Glade Drive and Rosedown Drive were closed following the crash. The roads reopened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

