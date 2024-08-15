‘Find Mamta': Friends, community of missing Virginia woman seek embassy help

It has been 15 days since Mamta Kafle Bhaat went missing from Manassas Park.

Several concerned friends, family and community members went to the Embassy of Nepal in D.C. to call on Nepali officials in the U.S. and abroad to find the mom and nurse.

Bhaat was last seen at her home in Manassas Park, Virginia on July 31. Concern for her welfare has grown as days go on without finding her.

Bandita Sharma Dahal, one community member, is an attorney who met with the acting ambassador of Nepal to the U.S.

She, along with other loved ones, said that their goal was to arrange visas for Bhaat’s family to come to the U.S. to help look for her. They also want officials to serve as liaisons between community members and mainstream media so they can get the attention they need to find her.

Dahal spoke to Bhaat’s brother about working out a visa for him to come to the U.S. She has also been in contact with the rest of the family and said they are worried.

“But imagining someone so far away not being able to see [her] whereabouts," Dahal said. "They are really worried about her.”

As for the embassy, Dahal said they have been supportive and have been in contact with police officials.

Over the past few days, her loved ones searched the trails in Bloom’s Park and spread the word on social media to help find her.

“Our role as a community member, as a woman, as a mother, as a neighbor [is that] we just need to find where she is,” Dahal said. “How we can support right now is getting involved, getting to the police station and showing up every day.”

The Manassas Park Police Department is investigating the case as an involuntary disappearance. Police said investigators have spoken with neighbors, friends, coworkers and her husband.

Officers went to Bhaat's home on Aug. 2 to check on her welfare, and her husband did not want to report her missing at that time, police said. He followed up with them a few days later and reported her missing on Aug. 5, police said.

Since her disappearance, her husband has been taking care of their 11-month-old daughter at their home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manassas Park police at 703-361-1136. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Manassas/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

Bhatt is five feet tall and weighs 132 pounds, according to a missing persons poster distributed by police. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.