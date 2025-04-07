Spotsylvania County

Gun in third-grader's backpack goes off in Spotsylvania County classroom

A teacher evacuated 26 students from a classroom at Lee Hill Elementary School, the sheriff's office said

By Andrea Swalec

spotsylvania county sheriff's office car
Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office

A gun inside a third-grader’s backpack went off in a classroom in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Monday morning, authorities say.

No students or staff were hurt after the gunfire at Lee Hill Elementary School, the county sheriff’s office said.

The handgun fired at about 10:50 a.m., the office said in a statement.

“Once the gun discharged, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer who was on site,” the statement said.

The student had no intent to do harm, the sheriff’s office said after conducting initial interviews. Detectives are continuing to interview the student and the student’s parents.

No information was immediately released on who owned the gun or how it got into the student’s backpack.

Spotsylvania County
